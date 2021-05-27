Turkmenistan, Georgia discuss partnership opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

Turkmenistan and Georgia exchanged views on the prospects and opportunities of the Turkmen-Georgian partnership, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

This was said during a meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Turkmenistan Mamuka Murjikneli, who completes his diplomatic mission.

The sides also discussed issues of enhancing cooperation in the trade, economic, transport, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The parties highlighted the positive experience of working within the framework of international organizations.

As earlier the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia told Trend, Turkmenistan and Georgia maintained an upward in freight transportation between Turkmenistan and Georgia despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 and its negative impact on global supply chains.

“Freight volumes transported between Georgia and Turkmenistan via road and rail increased by 7.9 percent from January through May 2020,” said earlier the source.

The Georgian ministry earlier noted that in 2019, more than 300,000 tons of goods were transported between Turkmenistan and Georgia via road in transit, and nearly 920,000 tons of goods were transported via rail.

