Demand for granular building materials grows in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Demand for sand and gravel has grown in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SME) of Azerbaijan, Orkhan Mammadov said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark at a business forum with the participation of producers of granular building materials, representatives of relevant government agencies and entrepreneurs.

According to the agency chairman, due to the increased demand for sand and gravel, work is underway to increase their production and prevent the illegal production of these granular building materials.

“We consider all requests from entrepreneurs and provide them with legal support, help in solving the issue of the territory for the production of sand and gravel. In addition, we try to establish close relationships between entrepreneurs working in this area and government agencies,” he added.

“Our agency expects entrepreneurs to use our potential in solving their problems, and we, in turn, will provide them with comprehensive support in resolving issues and creating favorable conditions for business," Mammadov said.

Participants of the business forum, organized by the SME Development Agency, also discussed the current state, problems and prospects of the production of granular building materials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev