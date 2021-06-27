Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China increases

Business 27 June 2021 09:17 (UTC+04:00)
Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China amounted to $553.4 million from January through April 2021, which is by 10.2 percent more than in the same period of last year, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

Azerbaijan exported goods worth $119.7 million to China in the reporting period (increase of 55.3 percent) while imported goods worth $433.7 million from China (increase of two percent).

Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $15.6 million to China from January through April 2021.

According to the State Customs Committee, the share of export of non-oil products to China amounted to 2.2 percent of the total Azerbaijani export volume of non-oil products.

In general, Azerbaijan's export of non-oil products worth $697.02 million from January through April 2021.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $24.5 billion in 2020, which is 26.5 percent less than in 2019.

Some $13.7 billion in the structure of foreign trade turnover accounted for export, decreasing by 30 percent year on year.

The share of export in foreign trade turnover for the year decreased by 2.81 percent up to 56.15 percent.

Azerbaijan’s import volume reached $10.7 billion, having decreased by 21.5 percent compared to 2019.

The share of import in foreign trade turnover increased by 2.81 percent up to 43.85 percent.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 31)

