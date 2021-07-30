Israel to start investing in Azerbaijani start-up projects - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijani investment companies and Israeli OurCrowd investment platform have signed a memorandum of understanding, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports

According to the minister, on the basis of the memorandum, investments will be made in Azerbaijani start-up projects.

The minister noted that the memorandum also includes the transfer of the best practices of leading Israeli companies to Azerbaijan.

"The new direction of cooperation will contribute to the creation of an innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan," Jabbarov wrote.

On July 29, the opening ceremony of the trade and tourism offices of Azerbaijan in Israel was held in Tel Aviv.

According to Jabbarov, these representations are important platforms for expanding partnerships and ties between the business circles of the two countries.



