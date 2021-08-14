Austria shows interest in several sectors in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The main Turkmen sectors that were in scope of Austrian interest from January through April 2021 were logistics and transport, consulting, the Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs of Austria told Trend.

The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Austria reached 4.8 million Euros from January through April 2021, said the report.

Meanwhile, in the reporting period, the most imported goods from Turkmenistan were named such as: Communication devices, vegetables and fruits, while the exported ones were: work machines, pharmaceutical products.

As earlier the ministry told Trend, the total trade turnover between Austria and Turkmenistan amounts to 300.000 Euros in January 2021.

"The most important export products are various kinds of machines, medicinal and pharmaceutical products," noted the ministry, adding that in the year 2020 the most important export goods were: medicinal and pharmaceutical products; working machines; miscellaneous foodstuffs; perfumes, detergents, and cleaning agents and other machines.

Meanwhile, in 2020 the main import goods from Turkmenistan were: communication equipment, vegetables, and fruits, other means of transport, clothing, and accessories.

"Austrian companies are still interested in Turkmenistan in the areas of energy, including renewable sources of energy, environmental technologies such as water and waste management, medicinal technology and pharmaceutical, agriculture, food processing, infrastructure and digitalization (e-government, e-learning)," said the ministry.

---

