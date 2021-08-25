Turkey notes reduction in grain exports to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

The value of Turkey’s export of grain and legumes to Turkmenistan fell by 23.8 percent from January through July 2021, compared to the same period of 2021, amounting to $13.8 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

According to the ministry, In July 2021, the export of grains and legumes from Turkey to Turkmenistan dropped by 25.6 percent compared to July 2020, settling at $2 million.

Turkey’s export of grain and legumes increased by 18.3 percent from January through July 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $4.8 billion.

The country exported grain and legumes worth $652.8 million in July 2021, which is 10.9 percent more than in the same month of 2020.

Turkey’s export of grain and legumes amounted to $8.03 billion during the past 12 months (from July 2020 to July 2021).