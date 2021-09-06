Azerbaijani SME agency begins campaign on free delivery of goods bought online

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

Delivery of goods purchased via the www.kobmarket.az portal in Baku will be free of charge from September 6, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs).

According to the agency, the campaign will last until October 6.

Currently, about 80 online stores selling food products, equipment, household appliances, building materials, clothing, souvenirs, accessories, books, stationery, and musical instruments offer their services on the above-mentioned portal.

The portal was created with the support of the agency to expand the opportunities for online sales by entrepreneurs, in particular, micro and small-sized enterprises.