Azerbaijani SME agency begins campaign on free delivery of goods bought online
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6
Trend:
Delivery of goods purchased via the www.kobmarket.az portal in Baku will be free of charge from September 6, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs).
According to the agency, the campaign will last until October 6.
Currently, about 80 online stores selling food products, equipment, household appliances, building materials, clothing, souvenirs, accessories, books, stationery, and musical instruments offer their services on the above-mentioned portal.
The portal was created with the support of the agency to expand the opportunities for online sales by entrepreneurs, in particular, micro and small-sized enterprises.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
US report on destruction of cemeteries is biased - Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations
IFPA signing with IsDB Group Private Sector entities agreement to boost cooperation in Food Security Sector (PHOTO)
Agreements already reached on participation of Korean companies in restoration of Azerbaijani liberated lands - ambassador (Interview)