Georgia exports record number of goats and sheep

Georgia exported a record number of goats and sheep from January through July 2021, Trend with reference to the report of the National Statistical Office of Georgia (Geostat).

The exports have increased by an annual 500 percent compared to January-July 2020.

According to Geostat, from January through July 2021, the country exported 4,973 tons of livestock worth $16.503 million, while the figure marked 983.8 tons in 2020. Incomes from exports constituted $3.265 million.



In 2021, Georgia exported goats and sheep to 5 countries, namely:



Saudi Arabia – 3,896 tons worth $13,138

Azerbaijan – 813.5 tons worth $2.474 million

Kuwait – 239.7 tons worth $603,100

United Arab Emirates – 30 tons worth $175,000

Qatar – 28.8 tons worth $112,500.

