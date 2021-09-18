Georgia's bean imports decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Bean imports to Georgia decreased by 22.5 percent, from 4,000 tons to 3,100 tons in 7 months of 2021, Trend reports with reference to the National Statistical Office of Georgia (Geostat).

According to Geostat, the amount paid for beans imports from January through July 2021 was $1.8 million, while $2.2 million was spent on beans imports in the same period last year.

According to Geostat, Georgia supplies beans mainly from Uzbekistan (1,800 tons / $1.1 million) and Canada (600 tons /$469,900).

From January through July 2021, Georgia's foreign trade turnover reached $7.48 billion, which is 21.7 percent more than the same period last year.

Georgia's exports amounted to $2.27 billion (an increase of 27.8 percent), and imports - $5.2 billion (an increase of 19.3 percent).

The trade balance remained negative during this period - at the level of $2.93 billion.

