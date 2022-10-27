EU, Central Asian countries to explore ways of increasing capacity of Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The EU and Central Asian countries will discuss how to increase the capacity of the Middle Corridor, President of the European Council Charles Michel said at a press conference, while paying a visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

As the president noted, the discussion will be held within the EU-Central Asia Sustainable Connectivity Conference.

"So the EU is looking forward to the EU-Central Asia Sustainable Connectivity Conference in Samarkand in November. At this conference, we will discuss how to increase the capacity of the Middle Corridor, and we will also present two Global Gateway initiatives, on water, energy and climate change and on digital connectivity," Michel said.