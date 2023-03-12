Iran-Uzbekistan relations should develop further - Raisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The relations between Iran and Uzbekistan should develop further considering the mutual potential of the two countries, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, Trend reports referring to Iranian President Office’s official website.

He made the remark with the Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyar Saidov in Tehran on March 12.

According to Raisi, the two countries have taken positive steps for the development of relations.

The president added that strengthening the policy of solidarity with the countries of the region is one of the main strategies of the current Iranian government.

The Iranian president stressed the importance of speeding up the implementation of the agreements reached by the presidents of the two countries in trade, transit, agriculture and other areas in Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, Saidov said that Uzbekistan also intends to comprehensively develop relations with Iran.

“It is important to hold a trade forum between the two countries, to strengthen the activities of the joint commission on economic cooperation, as well as to continue discussions on the use of joint corridors. Uzbekistan will make every effort to implement the agreements reached with Iran,” Saidov noted.

