Baku hosts first Caspian International Transport & Logistics Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The first Caspian International Transport and Logistics Forum has been in Baku, from May 31 to June 2, Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend.

The forum was held within the framework of the 20th Anniversary Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition (TransLogistica Caspian).

The event organizers were the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the SMBDA, the Green Corridor Service CJSC, the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission, and the Association of Customs Representatives and Logistics Companies of Azerbaijan, the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), Chartered Institute for Logistics & Transport (CILT), Organization for Cooperation of Railways (OSJD) and Azerbaijan Exhibition Organizers Association (ASTA).

The forum was attended by representatives of state structures of Azerbaijan, international organizations, transport associations, specialists in this field and entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee Natig Shirinov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the SMBDA Natig Hasanov, Vice President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vugar Zeynalov, TRACECA Secretary General Asset Assavbayev discussed the prospects for turning Azerbaijan into a center that unites international logistics routes, as well as the prospects for transit, optimization of logistics costs, new technologies and automation in modern logistics, SME activities in the relevant field, human capital, and professional activities.

The forum also featured panel discussions on 'Prospects for SMEs in logistics infrastructure', 'Prospects for transit and compliance with international customs standards' and 'Human capital, vocational education and training'.