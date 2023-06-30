Iran records growth in non-oil imports in 1Q

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Iran's total non-oil imports increased by 5.79 percent in value and 1 percent in volume, during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through June 21, 2023), compared to the same period in the last year, Trend reports.

According to the data of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), 9.6 million tons of goods worth $14 billion were imported to Iran in 3 months.

The imported products were mainly barley, soybeans, sunflower oil, rice, wheat and barley and accounted for 19.8 percent in value and 56.2 percent in volume of Iran's total imports.

In 3 months, Iran mainly imported goods worth $4.1 billion from the UAE, $4 billion from China, $1.5 billion from Türkiye, $548 million from Germany and $501 million from India.

Meanwhile, Iran’s customs revenues for the reporting period stood at approximately 367 trillion rials (about $8.73 billion under the official exchange rate), which is an increase of 261 percent compared to the same period in the last year.

Overall, Iran's non-oil trade turnover amounted to 44.1 million tons worth $26.5 billion within the first 3 months of the current Iranian year.

