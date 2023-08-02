Value of Iran’s non-oil exports to Austria sinking

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Iran's non-oil exports to Austria decreased by 43.4 percent in value and 5.8 percent in volume, during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through June 21, 2023), compared to the same period in the last year, Trend reports.

According to the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported a total of 549 tons of non-oil products worth approximately $646,000 to Austria in 3 months.

Meanwhile, in the same period last year, Iran's non-oil exports to Austria stood at 583 tons worth $1.14 million.

Iran mainly exported various agricultural and food products, copper, furniture, etc. to Austria within 3 months.

During the 3rd month of the current Iranian year alone (May 22 through June 21, 2023), Iran exported 79.9 tons of non-oil products to Austria worth approximately $103,000.

Overall, Iran exported 35.5 million tons of non-oil products worth $12.5 billion within the first three months of the current Iranian year.

This is a decrease of 8.84 percent in value, while an increase of 24.4 percent in volume compared to the same period last year.

