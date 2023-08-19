Iran’s non-oil trade with Tajikistan soars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Tajikistan increased by 58.9 percent in value and 70.1 percent in volume during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through July 22, 2023), compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

According to the report of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to 100,000 tons worth approximately $93 million in four months.

Meanwhile, in the same period last Iranian year, Iran’s non-oil trade with Tajikistan stood at around 59,000 tons, worth approximately $58.5 million.

In the 4th month of the current Iranian year alone (June 22 through July 22, 2023), the non-oil trade turnover was 21,800 tons worth $24.5 million.

Over 4 months, the main goods traded between Iran and Tajikistan were petrochemical products, steel products, agricultural and food products, cotton, silk fabric, various equipment, etc.

Overall, the value of Iran's non-oil trade turnover was $35.4 billion within the first four months of the current Iranian year.

