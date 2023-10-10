Azerbaijan keeps on digitalizing SMBDA centers (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) has taken part in the 19th annual meeting of the International Network of Small and Medium Enterprises (INSME) in Berlin, Trend reports.

The agency's data shows that the meeting presented information regarding the support and digitalization of services provided by SMBDA to small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan, as well as support for innovative initiatives.

The Chairman of the SMBDA Board, Orkhan Mammadov, noted ongoing efforts to transition the service centers for small and medium-sized businesses to a digital platform.

Furthermore, he informed us about the growing number of SMEs that obtained the "Startup" certificate, which provides tax incentives for entrepreneurial innovation initiatives, and enterprises that benefited from the grant support.

INSME, uniting approximately 70 members from different countries around the world, promotes the exchange of expertise among institutions operating in the field of SMEs.

It also facilitates the application of advanced mechanisms in the fields of public-private dialogue and international partnership. SMBDA has been a member of INSME since 2020. In 2022, the agency organized the 18th annual INSME meeting in Baku, dedicated to the theme "Strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises: economic diversification and green development".