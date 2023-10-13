Azerbaijan's SMBDA discusses upcoming launch of famous Turkish hotel brand in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The meeting with Turkish Dedeman Holding and "Dogru Holding" companies discussed investment opportunities in Azerbaijan and the potential for collaboration with local small and medium-sized businesses, Trend reports.

The Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBDA) of Azerbaijan's Economy Minister said that the SMBDA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov met with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the "Dogru Holding" Bulent Dogru, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Dedeman Holding" Rifat Sukru, and the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of "Dedeman Turizm" Banu Dedeman.

The meeting involved the exchange of ideas related to business and investment in Azerbaijan, cooperation with local small and medium-sized businesses, and business opportunities in the service sector.

The event also pointed out that the famous Turkish 'Dedeman Hotel' brand will be soon launched in Baku.

During the 12th Meeting of Ministers of Economy/Trade of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the 14th Working Group Meeting on Economic Cooperation in Istanbul (September 14, 2023), member states of OTS agreed to increase mutual investments.

'Dedeman Hotels' is one of the most famous hotel chains in Türkiye. The first 'Dedeman' Ankara Hotel was built in Ankara in 1966. Today, the chain includes 19 hotels in Türkiye, five in Bulgaria, Syria, Uzbekistan and Cyprus.