Azerbaijan's Trans-Caspian Transit Portal sets terms for multimodal transportation control

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Azerbaijan's Trans-Caspian Transit Portal creates conditions for effective control of multimodal transportation, Deputy Head of the Main Customs Administration for Digital Management Rauf Guliyev said, Trend reports.

He spokre at the Customs Business Forum 2023 (GBF23) held in Baku.

"The Trans-Caspian Transit Portal ensures fast passage of goods through transit countries' territories due to pre-processing of documents and data submitted electronically by Middle Corridor customs authorities." It creates the conditions for effective control of multimodal traffic between land and sea ports, and it contributes to the Caspian Sea's green ecosystem in the east and west. "It's a digital hub mechanism," he explained.

