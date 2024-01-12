Private sector accounts for lion's share of Azerbaijan's economy - Confederation of Entrepreneur Organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The private sector's share in Azerbaijan's economy amounts to 86.5 percent, said President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev, Trend reports.

Musayev made his statement during a conference on "State-business partnership: the basis of a sustainable economy" held in Baku.

According to him, entrepreneurs have become the driving force in the country's economy.

"Important achievements have been made as a result of implementing measures of state support for entrepreneurship: development of state-entrepreneurial relations, formation of a system of state regulation of entrepreneurship, creation of favorable conditions for the development of entrepreneurship. The share of the private sector in the country's economy amounted to 86.5 percent, in employment - 78.1 percent," Musayev said.

According to Musayev, the implemented measures in the field of expanding public-private partnerships in all spheres of the economy and increasing the role of the private sector in economic development, including the adoption of new laws based on best practices, are of particular importance.

"The application of these laws created a new page in both the dynamics and quality of investment activities in the country's economy. Today, the implementation of innovative and priority projects continues within the framework of public-private partnership," Musayev added.

