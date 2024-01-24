Iran shares data on non-oil trade turnover with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The non-oil trade between Iran and Uzbekistan was around 415,000 tons, valued at approximately $327 million in the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through December 21, 2023), Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the two countries traded nearly 327,000 tons of goods, worth about $266 million during the first 9 months and 10 days of last Iranian year, as was reflected in the data from Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

To note, IRICA published the statistics for 9 months and 10 days of last year instead of 9 months.

The main trade items were milk and dairy products, petrochemical products, pipes of various kinds, cotton, beans, silk, and more.

Over the 9th month alone (November 22 through December 21, 2023), the two countries’ non-oil trade stood at 56,100 tons, worth $48.5million.

The IRICA's latest data shows that Iran's total trade turnover (both oil and non-oil) increased by seven percent in nine months compared to the same period last year and surpassed $112 billion. Iran had a trade surplus of $15.5 billion in the first nine months of the year.

---

