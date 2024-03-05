Moldova eyes fertilizer production by SOCAR on its territory – minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Moldova wants Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR to launch fertilizer production on its territory, Victor Parlicov, energy minister of Moldova, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“Given the expertise of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in fertilizer production, there's potential for collaboration in this sector. With Romania and Bulgaria being significant markets for fertilizers, it would be strategic to establish production facilities closer to these markets. Moldova's proximity to Ukraine, another major market, adds to the appeal. Despite Ukraine's previous substantial fertilizer production, uncertainties arising from the war raise questions about its future output. Therefore, we're keen on partnering with SOCAR or its affiliates to initiate fertilizer production in Moldova. As an agricultural nation, Moldova not only utilizes these products domestically but also serves as a pivotal logistics hub for exporting to EU countries and Ukraine," he stated.

Parlicov noted that Moldova is open to the possibility of SOCAR investing in gas distribution infrastructure within the country.

SOCAR Carbamide specializes in the production of fertilizers, particularly nitrogen fertilizers such as urea. Over the past five years, the enterprise has achieved significant output, producing a total of 1.64 million tons of nitrogen fertilizers, with 1.23 million tons being exported to various destinations.

In 2023 alone, the enterprise produced 454,000 tons of urea, with 78.3 percent of the output directed towards export markets. The remaining portion was allocated to meet domestic demand within Azerbaijan. The plant operates at a daily capacity of two thousand tons of urea and 1.2 thousand tons of ammonia.

Within Azerbaijan, SOCAR Carbamide supplies its products to local farmers at competitive prices. Additionally, the company's fertilizers are sought after by international buyers, including countries such as Türkiye, Romania, Bulgaria, Albania, Italy, Georgia, and several South American nations.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn