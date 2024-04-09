Baku Steel Company to attend authoritative int'l exhibition in Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Baku Steel Company (BSC) CJSC, the largest metallurgical company in the South Caucasus, will attend a specialized exhibition in Dusseldorf on April 15–19, Trend reports via a source in the company.

“We'll take part in one of the most authoritative international exhibitions - Wire and Tube 2024. This event will bring together the world’s largest specialized companies, and we hope to find new clients. We'll have an individual stand and plan B2B negotiations and consultations," the source said.

To note, BSC cooperates with Siemens, Danieli, Vezzani, and other global companies for the technological equipment of the enterprise, which has an annual capacity of over 550,000 tons of metallurgical products per year.

BSC, which has been operating in the country since 2001, is among the largest taxpayers in the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan.

The 'green' achievements include the production of steel blanks without impacting the environment.

