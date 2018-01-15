President Aliyev: SOCAR to study gas supply options in Bulgaria

15 January 2018 20:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state company SOCAR will soon study options of gas supply in Bulgaria, said Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, when making press statements together with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Baku on Jan. 15.

"Taking into account that in a few years one billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas will be transported to Bulgaria, today together with Mr Prime Minister we instructed the heads of relevant structures for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR to rapidly study the options of gas supply in Bulgaria and present the possible opportunities," President Aliyev said.

Ilham Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan is successfully ensuring gas supply within the country.

"Ninety-three percent of the country has been provided with gas and by the end of this year this figure will reach 95 percent," the president said.

President Aliyev said that in parallel, SOCAR carries out investment activity in connection with gas supply in other countries, as a corresponding memorandum in connection with gas supply has been signed in Albania.

“I think that SOCAR’s investment activity in Bulgaria in connection with gas supply may be an important event for both SOCAR and Bulgarian consumers. The corresponding instructions have been given. I am sure that the talks will begin soon," he said.

