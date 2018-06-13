Azerbaijan - key partner in ensuring Europe’s energy security, envoy says (UPDATE)

13 June 2018 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 11:41)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Azerbaijan is a key partner and an important player in ensuring Europe’s energy security, Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikolay Yankov said June 13 at the international conference titled “Southern Gas Corridor and Energy Security in South-East Europe” in Baku.

He said that Europe’s security is impossible without energy security.

Bulgaria’s goal is to intensify cooperation with neighboring countries in terms of implementing infrastructure projects and develop gas networks in the region, he noted.

In order to ensure energy security, it is necessary to diversify hydrocarbon transportation routes and sources of supply, as well as establish long-term supplies, Yankov said.

The ambassador noted that the Southern Gas Corridor meets these requirements.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Wood Mackenzie: TANAP is world-class example of cost savings
Oil&Gas 13:21
SOCAR to receive over 600M manats to finance work at oilfields in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:51
Azerbaijan may set up special group to assess work of customs bodies (PHOTO)
Economy news 12:49
SGC to be of strategic importance for whole South-East Europe – deputy energy minister (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 12:48
SGC should involve more countries - advisor to head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:47
Azerbaijan to meet 25-30% of Bulgaria’s gas needs
Oil&Gas 12:41
Southern Gas Corridor to intensify competition in European gas market
Commentary 12:28
Azerbaijan increasing defense, security expenditures
Politics 12:08
Azerbaijan - key partner in ensuring Europe’s energy security, envoy says
Oil&Gas 11:41
Azerbaijan preparing plan to improve financial literacy of population
Economy news 10:17
Albania, Italy to create JV for TAP maintenance
Oil&Gas 09:34
EU welcomes interest of additional suppliers to join Southern Gas Corridor – Sefcovic (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:11
Azerbaijani financial market participants to receive tools to guarantee currency risks
Economy news 12 June 20:54
Azerbaijan developing software for compulsory medical insurance system
ICT 12 June 20:53
Azerbaijani oil, gas block’s developer reduces capex
Oil&Gas 12 June 20:53
Major logistics center to open in Azerbaijan in late June
Economy news 12 June 20:53
Eurasianet sends notification to Azerbaijan for reporter’s visit to Karabakh: Hajiyev
Politics 12 June 20:53
World Bank may offer new projects to Azerbaijan
Economy news 12 June 19:54