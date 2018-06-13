Azerbaijan - key partner in ensuring Europe’s energy security, envoy says (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:41)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Azerbaijan is a key partner and an important player in ensuring Europe’s energy security, Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikolay Yankov said June 13 at the international conference titled “Southern Gas Corridor and Energy Security in South-East Europe” in Baku.

He said that Europe’s security is impossible without energy security.

Bulgaria’s goal is to intensify cooperation with neighboring countries in terms of implementing infrastructure projects and develop gas networks in the region, he noted.

In order to ensure energy security, it is necessary to diversify hydrocarbon transportation routes and sources of supply, as well as establish long-term supplies, Yankov said.

The ambassador noted that the Southern Gas Corridor meets these requirements.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news