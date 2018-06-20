Banking issues remain obstacle to export of Kazakh oil products to Iran (Exclusive)

20 June 2018 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran’s phosphate output up 17% in 2 months
Economy news 20:55
IGAT 9 to pave way for Iran’s gas export to Europe: official
Business 20:33
Kazakhstan’s Onisgroup to start export of oil products to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 18:55
Iran, Iraq don't participate in operations against PKK: Turkey
Turkey 16:52
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender for supply of transformer substation
Tenders 16:41
Kazakhstan plans to issue mortgage loans
Economy news 16:17
Kazakh National Fund sees funds inflow increase
Economy news 15:12
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 20
Economy news 14:45
Income of Kazakhstan’s transport companies increases
Economy news 12:55
Kazakhstan increases export of agricultural products to Russian regions
Kazakhstan 12:39
Caspian pipeline consortium opens tender for supply of measuring transformers
Tenders 12:35
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan increase number of bilateral flights
Economy news 12:32
KazPrime indicator value for June 20
Economy news 10:48
Iran can turn into region’s agricultural hub – Ex-Minister
Business 19 June 19:01
Export of Kazakhstan’s liquefied gas to Ukraine up
Kazakhstan 19 June 15:01
Enhanced co-op between Azerbaijan, Iran expected after INSTC completion – deputy minister (Exclusive)
Economy news 19 June 14:00
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan look to conduct joint tours
Tourism 19 June 11:47
Uzbekistan sees growth of joint ventures by 18% within year
Economy news 19 June 11:33