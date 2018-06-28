Turkmenistan needs Azerbaijan, Turkey to get its gas to Europe - expert

28 June 2018 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Putin says Russia has withdrawn 1,140 military personnel and 13 warplanes from Syria
Russia 15:27
China zinc smelters plan to cut output by 10 percent
China 15:26
Putin, Trump to meet in Helsinki
Russia 15:22
Central Asia, Iran, China may expand trade co-op despite US sanctions
Economy news 15:19
Number of registered Uzbek companies in Turkey grows
Economy news 14:39
Mammadyarov receives Georgian envoy to Azerbaijan
Politics 14:34
Azerbaijani insurance company expects healthy competition in MTPL market
Economy news 14:27
FM: Poland should further develop transport co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:11
Erdogan to visit Northern Cyprus, Azerbaijan first: media
Turkey 13:46
FM: Issue of opening Azerbaijan-Poland direct flights is under permanent watch (exclusive)
Tourism 13:38
Personnel appointments in Azerbaijan’s State Customs
Economy news 13:02
FM: Poland stands ready to support all efforts for peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:00
Azerbaijani startups applying for government funding reviewed
ICT 12:59
ECB sees rising risks to global growth
Europe 12:47
China says carefully monitoring U.S. policies on inbound investments
China 12:47
Poland to open trade representation in Baku – FM (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:38
New appointments in Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry
Society 12:36
Azerbaijani army to hold large-scale exercises
Politics 12:24