Share of natural gas in electricity generation in Turkey exceeds 30%

The share of natural gas in electricity generation increased by 2.12 percent and 26,357.06 megawatts of electricity with the use of gas were produced in May 2018, according to the report of Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority.
According to the report, the share of electricity generated with the use of natural gas is 32.03 percent.
Electricity production in Turkey in May 2018:
|
Types of resources
|
May 2017
|
May 2018
|
Changes (%)
|
Power (MW)
|
Share (%)
|
Power (MW)
|
Share (%)
|
Natural gas
|
25,808.95
|
32.80
|
26,357.06
|
32.03
|
2.12
|
Hydroelectric power stations
|
19,675.13
|
25.00
|
20,125.83
|
24.46
|
2.29
|
Brown coal
|
9,269.56
|
11.78
|
9,267.12
|
11.26
|
-0.03
|
Imported coal
|
7,616.35
|
9.68
|
8,938.85
|
10.86
|
17.36
|
Rivers
|
7,252.83
|
9.22
|
7,581.47
|
9.21
|
4.53
|
Wind power stations
|
6,126.41
|
7.79
|
6,617.03
|
8.04
|
8.01
|
Geothermal resources
|
850.78
|
1.08
|
1,129.24
|
1.37
|
32.73
|
Fuel oil
|
690.39
|
0.88
|
728.31
|
0.89
|
5.49
|
Coal
|
597.90
|
0.76
|
616.15
|
0.75
|
3.05
|
Biofuel
|
371.33
|
0.47
|
491.54
|
0.60
|
32.38
|
Natural bitumen
|
405.00
|
0.51
|
405.00
|
0.49
|
0.00
|
Solar power stations
|
12.90
|
0.02
|
22.90
|
0.03
|
77.52
|
Naphtha
|
4.74
|
0.01
|
4.74
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
LNG
|
1.95
|
0.00
|
1.95
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
Diesel
|
1.04
|
0.00
|
1.04
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
Total
|
78,685.25
|
100.00
|
82,288.23
|
100.00
|
4.58
