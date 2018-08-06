Share of natural gas in electricity generation in Turkey exceeds 30%

6 August 2018 09:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The share of natural gas in electricity generation increased by 2.12 percent and 26,357.06 megawatts of electricity with the use of gas were produced in May 2018, according to the report of Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

According to the report, the share of electricity generated with the use of natural gas is 32.03 percent.

Electricity production in Turkey in May 2018:

Types of resources

May 2017

May 2018

Changes (%)

Power (MW)

Share (%)

Power (MW)

Share (%)

Natural gas

25,808.95

32.80

26,357.06

32.03

2.12

Hydroelectric power stations

19,675.13

25.00

20,125.83

24.46

2.29

Brown coal

9,269.56

11.78

9,267.12

11.26

-0.03

Imported coal

7,616.35

9.68

8,938.85

10.86

17.36

Rivers

7,252.83

9.22

7,581.47

9.21

4.53

Wind power stations

6,126.41

7.79

6,617.03

8.04

8.01

Geothermal resources

850.78

1.08

1,129.24

1.37

32.73

Fuel oil

690.39

0.88

728.31

0.89

5.49

Coal

597.90

0.76

616.15

0.75

3.05

Biofuel

371.33

0.47

491.54

0.60

32.38

Natural bitumen

405.00

0.51

405.00

0.49

0.00

Solar power stations

12.90

0.02

22.90

0.03

77.52

Naphtha

4.74

0.01

4.74

0.01

0.00

LNG

1.95

0.00

1.95

0.00

0.00

Diesel

1.04

0.00

1.04

0.00

0.00

Total

78,685.25

100.00

82,288.23

100.00

4.58

---

