Share of natural gas in electricity generation in Turkey exceeds 30%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The share of natural gas in electricity generation increased by 2.12 percent and 26,357.06 megawatts of electricity with the use of gas were produced in May 2018, according to the report of Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

According to the report, the share of electricity generated with the use of natural gas is 32.03 percent.

Electricity production in Turkey in May 2018:

Types of resources May 2017 May 2018 Changes (%) Power (MW) Share (%) Power (MW) Share (%) Natural gas 25,808.95 32.80 26,357.06 32.03 2.12 Hydroelectric power stations 19,675.13 25.00 20,125.83 24.46 2.29 Brown coal 9,269.56 11.78 9,267.12 11.26 -0.03 Imported coal 7,616.35 9.68 8,938.85 10.86 17.36 Rivers 7,252.83 9.22 7,581.47 9.21 4.53 Wind power stations 6,126.41 7.79 6,617.03 8.04 8.01 Geothermal resources 850.78 1.08 1,129.24 1.37 32.73 Fuel oil 690.39 0.88 728.31 0.89 5.49 Coal 597.90 0.76 616.15 0.75 3.05 Biofuel 371.33 0.47 491.54 0.60 32.38 Natural bitumen 405.00 0.51 405.00 0.49 0.00 Solar power stations 12.90 0.02 22.90 0.03 77.52 Naphtha 4.74 0.01 4.74 0.01 0.00 LNG 1.95 0.00 1.95 0.00 0.00 Diesel 1.04 0.00 1.04 0.00 0.00 Total 78,685.25 100.00 82,288.23 100.00 4.58

