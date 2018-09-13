Uzbekistan suggests Belarus to jointly develop oil fields

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting in a narrow format, BelTA reported on Sep. 13.

"Uzbekistan invites Belarus to jointly process cotton and develop oil fields," Mirziyoyev said at the meeting.

"I want to suggest that we create a joint cluster. Belarusian colleagues should know that they have raw materials in Uzbekistan. And you have technology. And we will go out to third countries," Mirziyoyev said.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also drew attention to the large mineral reserves in Uzbekistan and added that they must be properly used. It is supposed that the Belarusian side takes part in the development of oil fields. He suggested that the Belarusian side to take part in the development of oil fields.

The Uzbek president also noted that the trade turnover between the countries significantly increased in 2017 and the growth continues in 2018.

