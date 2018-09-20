Uzbekistan to increase polypropylene production over threefold (Exclusive)

20 September 2018 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Mirziyoyev instructs to increase investment in ICT sector
ICT 12:50
MAN Auto-Uzbekistan to premiere innovative truck model
Economy news 12:40
"Internet legend" Paul Vixie to visit major IT summit in Tashkent
ICT 12:18
Big Indonesian company now in charge of Royal Palace Samarkand
Tourism 11:30
State supports Uzbek banking sector growth – Fitch
Economy news 11:13
Uzbekistan to establish National Interbank Processing Center
ICT 10:07
Latest
Turkmenistan, Iran discuss joint projects in fishing industry
Economy news 14:56
French official: EU, Britain must re-open talks on future economy plans
Europe 14:54
Baikonur to have own special economic zone, will look for investors
Kazakhstan 14:25
IFC announces volume of investments in Kazakhstan projects
Economy news 14:20
FIMSA talks expectations from Azerbaijan’s insurance market in 2018
Economy news 14:18
Uzbek company testing online taxi service in Samarkand
Economy news 13:59
Hungary to set up new administrative courts system by January 2020
Europe 13:58
Flight of India's Jet Airways loses cabin pressure, causes minor injuries to 30
Other News 13:56
Kazakh plant to manufacture new LADA Granta cars
Kazakhstan 13:40