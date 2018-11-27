Experts forecast oil price in Iran for next year

27 November 2018 20:52 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
NIGC says 55 bln cubic meters of gas sent to power plants
Oil&Gas 20:37
Iran reveals oil & gas well drilling data
Oil&Gas 20:31
$1B allocated for oil reservoirs in Iran’s Gachsaran
Oil&Gas 19:34
Over $14M invested in border terminals of Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province
Economic News 19:27
Iran eyes to continue constructive nuclear co-op with EU
Nuclear Program 18:48
Industrial exports from Iran’s Isfahan province grow by 35%
Economic News 17:54
Latest
Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of Afghanistan (PHOTO)
Politics 22:08
Spanish foreign minister fined for insider trading
Europe 21:36
Kazakhstan, Belarus plan to produce drones together
Economic News 21:21
Azerbaijan to implement agroproject to support women’s entrepreneurship
Economic News 21:02
Terms for completing dairy plant’s feasibility study in Azerbaijan revealed (Exclusive)
Economic News 20:58
Azerbaijani agropark director talks irrigation infrastructure restoration
Economic News 20:50
Transactions in Azerbaijan’s non-cash foreign exchange market grow
Finance 20:47
NIGC says 55 bln cubic meters of gas sent to power plants
Oil&Gas 20:37
Iran reveals oil & gas well drilling data
Oil&Gas 20:31