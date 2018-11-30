Russia’s Gazprom mulls joint projects with Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Chairman of the Board of Russian energy company Gazprom Alexey Miller, the Turkmen media reported Nov. 29.

Miller confirmed the interest of the Russian company in cooperation with Turkmenistan and the implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects.

The sides exchanged views on the priority areas of the partnership, considering the strategy in the fuel and energy sector, aimed at comprehensive modernization and diversification of the sectoral infrastructure, increasing the capacity of the mining and refining segment, developing gas and petrochemical industry and manufacturing competitive products in demand on the global market.

In this context, the issues of resuming Turkmen gas purchases by Gazprom were discussed.

In the discussions, the basic document was the current intergovernmental agreement between Turkmenistan and Russia on cooperation in the gas sector until 2028, on the basis of which the parties carry out the relevant work.

The sides also discussed the issues of gas production and gas processing, the possibility of supplying natural fuel through the Central Asia-Center (CAC) gas pipeline system.

For many years of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Gazprom, considerable experience of interaction has been accumulated, and it will undoubtedly be in demand in the very near future, the report said.

