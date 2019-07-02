Azerbaijan almost doubles gas exports

2 July 2019 07:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Azerbaijan exported 4.9 billion cubic meters of gas in January-May 2019, which is 1.8 times more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

According to the committee, in monetary terms, the export volume reached $871.6 million (an increase of 1.7 times).

In 2018, Azerbaijan exported 7.9 billion cubic meters of gas worth 1.5 billion manats.

A total export volume from Azerbaijan in monetary terms reached $8.6 billion in January-May 2019, which is 14.4 percent more than in the same period of 2018.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 15)

