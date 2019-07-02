Vessel explodes in Petkim port (UPDATING)

2 July 2019 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

11:31 (GMT +4) The explosion occurred on the vessel itself, not at the port. The Italian ship Synzania loaded oil products on board, the Head of the Public Relations Department of SOCAR Ibrahim Ahmedov told Trend.

He noted that there are Petkim employees among the victims.

An investigation is underway and the causes of the explosion and the fire will be known after its results are announced, Ahmedov said.

10:23 (GMT +4) An explosion and a fire has occurred on a tanker in the port of the Petkim petrochemical complex in Aliaga of Turkey’s Izmir province, Trend reports with reference to TRT.

One was killed and 16 were injured as a result of the incident, according to the report.

Reportedly, the explosion has occurred during unloading liquid hydrocarbons from the vessel under Italian flag, chartered by SOCAR Turkey.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Zenith Energy’s proved and probable oil reserves down in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 11:15
CoE official: Azerbaijan, Council of Europe established fruitful co-op in judicial sphere
Politics 10:55
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan have great prospects in transport and transit - official
Economy 10:08
First Vice-President: In the last ten years our activity on preservation of the World Cultural Heritage has covered a wide geography
Politics 1 July 23:52
The seeds of culture of peace may be cultivated only through dialogue and mutual respect: First Vice-President
Politics 1 July 23:50
Total deposits value in Azerbaijan grows over 9%
Finance 1 July 20:26
Latest
Oil prices climb as OPEC extends cuts, but demand worries persist
Other News 11:43
Alternative energy sources to be launched in one of Kazakhstan's region
Economy 11:41
OPEC decision: What should US customers be worried about?
Oil&Gas 11:41
Iran exceeds 300 kg cap in uranium enrichment
Nuclear Program 11:28
Turkmenistan develops new major gas chemical investment projects
Oil&Gas 11:21
Zenith Energy’s proved and probable oil reserves down in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 11:15
Danish company to open representative office in Georgia
Economy 11:12
Labour's Corbyn calls for investigation over report he is 'too frail' to be UK PM
Other News 11:01
Norm Cement organizes first International Concrete Conference in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Business 11:00