IMF forecasts Azerbaijan’s oil sector to grow

6 July 2019 07:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s oil sector growth should rise by 2.5 percent this year, IMF Mission Chief for Azerbaijan Natalia Tamirisa said in an interview with Trend.

She said that this year, the Southern Gas Corridor pipeline network will become operational. Then the growth will start to moderate to about 1.2 percent going forward as oil production declines, she added.

The Southern Gas Corridor project envisages the creation of a pipeline infrastructure for the transportation of Azerbaijani gas, which is extracted as part of the development of the Shah Deniz 2 field, to Europe via Turkey.

The main components of the project are Shah Deniz Stage 2, expansion of the South Caucasus pipeline Baku-Georgia-border with Turkey, construction of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) from Turkey’s eastern border to the western border and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) connecting Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea in southern Italy.

Supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Europe are expected in the amount of 10 billion cubic meters in early 2020. In addition, 6 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas will be supplied to the western regions of Turkey. Deliveries to Turkey began in the summer of 2018.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ambassador: US has supported and today supports Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 5 July 21:16
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan-China trade turnover reaches $1.1B in 5 months
Economy 5 July 20:12
MP: Double approach unacceptable in resolving protracted conflicts in OSCE area
Politics 5 July 18:35
First nomination included in World Heritage List at UNESCO session in Baku
Society 5 July 17:26
Share of problem loans in Azerbaijan to decrease by 2020 - S&P
Business 5 July 16:42
Can IGB construction be hindered by environmental regulations?
Oil&Gas 5 July 15:27
Latest
Turkey removes central bank governor, appoints deputy
Turkey 07:03
UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Libya as death toll rises
Arab World 05:50
Amazon founder Bezos' divorce final with $38 billion settlement
World 05:29
3 earthquakes detected off Canada's Pacific Ocean coast
World 04:39
Turkish President Erdogan urges Haftar to stop attacks in Libya
Turkey 03:30
Sudan's opposition agree power-sharing deal with military
Other News 02:47
Turkish Media Releases Details on How S-400 Will Be Delivered
Turkey 01:32
2 tourists killed while diving in Malaysia's Sabah state
Other News 00:44
Mexico issues arrest warrants for ex-Pemex CEO Lozoya, family members
World 5 July 23:18