Gazli - Shymkent gas pipeline of Uzbekistan resumes work after fire

The gas supply on the Gazly-Shymkent gas pipeline in Uzbekistan has been resumed, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

Since July 23, it resumed working in test mode. Now the operation of the pipeline has been fully resumed and the gas is flowing normally.

On July 20, a break occurred in the 76 km section of the Gazli-Chimkent gas pipeline on the territory of the Shofirkansky District of the Bukhara Region. The ministry reports that this site passes through a deserted zone. The nearest settlement is at a distance of 45-50 km of the accident site.

The gas line on the 73-100 km section was cut off to prevent leakage.

Experts state that at the time of the leakage, the gas pressure in the gas pipeline was 33-34 atmospheres and a rupture occurred in the seam of the pipe, where the gas jet ignited as a result of leakage and friction of the gas.

To eliminate the emergency situation, the heads of regional departments for emergency situations, fire safety and the National Guard went to the scene. Restoration work is underway on the site.

