SOCAR buys new gas pipeline sections in Georgia

25 July 2019 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

SOCAR Georgia Gas, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan in Georgia, has acquired 94 new gas pipeline sections, Trend reports.

The information was confirmed to Trend by SOCAR Georgia.

According to the information, the gas pipelines were sold to the company for $8.3 million by the decision of the Georgian government.

The gas pipeline network covers the whole of Georgia, most of it is in the Zestafon, Kaspi and Lanchkhuta districts.

Under the terms of the deal, SOCAR Georgia Gas will fully pay for the cost of the acquired property within 18 years.

(1 USD = 2,89 GEL on July 25)

