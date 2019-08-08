Fitch talks KazTransGas credit profile changes

8 August 2019 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Indonesia finance minister says will consider another tax amnesty
Other News 2 August 13:08
Food prices increase in Kazakhstan
Economy 2 August 11:38
Fitch names main rating weakness of banks in Kazakhstan
Finance 1 August 10:57
Fitch, Moody's cut Boeing's debt outlook to 'negative' on 737 MAX problems
Other News 23 July 07:15
Shah Deniz 2 to support sustained fiscal surpluses in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 20 July 10:18
Fitch affirms ratings of Azerbaijan’s AFB Bank at “B”
Business 13 July 16:14
Latest
Azerbaijan banks ranking by ROE coefficient
Finance 17:36
Iranian organization to hold tender to protect Hirkan forests
Tenders 17:33
Georgian company Galt & Tagart forecasts rate of lari
Economy 17:30
Saudi's PIF eyes investment in date producer Bateel
Other News 17:22
Cavusoglu: Cancellation of Azerbaijani visas for Turkish citizens a significant event
Turkey 17:21
Kazakh region to develop tourism potential
Tourism 17:20
Iran exported 16,000 tons of tea to 36 countries
Economy 17:09
Azerbaijan sends note of protest to Bulgarian Foreign Ministry
Politics 16:57
Azerbaijani MP: Visit of Bulgarian MPs to Nagorno-Karabakh is contrary to int'l law
Politics 16:51