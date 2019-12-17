Baku Higher Oil School, British company IDF sign Memorandum of Understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted a meeting with a delegation from the British company International Drilling Fluids (IDF).

At the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed, providing for cooperation between BHOS and IDF in the field of oil & gas engineering and chemical engineering, the exchange of specialists within this cooperation, conducting joint research activities, etc. The document was signed by Rector of BHOS Elmar Gasimov and Executive Director of IDF Koroush Tahmasibi.

At the meeting, an agreement was reached to conduct joint research activities, organize various laboratory courses for students and hold trainings for employees.

The company International Drilling Fluids provides engineering services for drilling, development and production activities in the oil & gas industry. The company conducts practical research activities to resolve drilling issues. The company, headquartered in London, plans to open its office in Azerbaijan.

