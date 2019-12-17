Baku Higher Oil School, British company IDF sign Memorandum of Understanding

17 December 2019 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted a meeting with a delegation from the British company International Drilling Fluids (IDF).

At the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed, providing for cooperation between BHOS and IDF in the field of oil & gas engineering and chemical engineering, the exchange of specialists within this cooperation, conducting joint research activities, etc. The document was signed by Rector of BHOS Elmar Gasimov and Executive Director of IDF Koroush Tahmasibi.

At the meeting, an agreement was reached to conduct joint research activities, organize various laboratory courses for students and hold trainings for employees.

The company International Drilling Fluids provides engineering services for drilling, development and production activities in the oil & gas industry. The company conducts practical research activities to resolve drilling issues. The company, headquartered in London, plans to open its office in Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Baku Higher Oil School hosts meeting with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s University of Petroleum & Minerals (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 9 December 11:14
Baku Higher Oil School, Texas A&M International University sign Memorandum of Understanding
Economy 3 December 11:00
Emin Huseynov holds master class at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)
Society 2 December 12:02
Article about Baku Higher Oil School published on website of UN Institute for Training & Research (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 28 November 15:54
Baku Higher Oil School launches project Business Education for Engineers
Oil&Gas 27 November 12:11
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduation Day of School of Project Management
Economy 26 November 11:19
Latest
EBRD allocates loan to Uzbek bank
Finance 11:46
Azerbaijani company to increase production of sausages
Business 11:37
President Ilham Aliyev, President Volodymyr Zelensky hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)
Politics 11:26
Official welcome ceremony held for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (PHOTO)
Politics 11:25
Uzbekistan launches two new trains to Russian cities
Transport 11:06
Uranium extracting company in Kazakhstan opens tender to buy measuring instruments
Tenders 11:00
Iranian currency rates for Dec.17
Finance 11:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 17
Finance 10:44
Another OSCE monitoring to be held at Azerbaijan-Armenia state border
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:41