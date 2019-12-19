Russia’s Transneft pays compensations to 14 Kazakh oil companies for spoiled oil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.19

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Russia’s Transneft company has paid damages for spoiled oil to 14 Kazakh oil companies, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil JSC.

On Nov. 7, 2019 Transneft and KazTransOil have signed agreements in favor of 14 Kazakh oil companies.

On Nov. 27, 2019 parties signed similar documents in favor of other 18 companies. As reported then, agreements in favor of last six companies will be signed as soon as they are ready.

In April - May 2019, at emergency situation related to presence of high concentrations organochlorine compounds on transported oil in system of trunk oil pipelines, JSC "Transneft" led the shipment substandard oil for Kazakh shippers to tankers in port Ust-Luga. As a result about 699,000 tons of oil of 38 Kazakh companies were contaminated.

KazTransOil and Transneft agreed on compensation of damage to Kazakh shippers regarding substandard oil shipment in port Ust-Luga, in June this year.

