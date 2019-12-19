Russia’s Transneft pays compensations to 14 Kazakh oil companies for spoiled oil

19 December 2019 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.19

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Russia’s Transneft company has paid damages for spoiled oil to 14 Kazakh oil companies, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil JSC.

On Nov. 7, 2019 Transneft and KazTransOil have signed agreements in favor of 14 Kazakh oil companies.

On Nov. 27, 2019 parties signed similar documents in favor of other 18 companies. As reported then, agreements in favor of last six companies will be signed as soon as they are ready.

In April - May 2019, at emergency situation related to presence of high concentrations organochlorine compounds on transported oil in system of trunk oil pipelines, JSC "Transneft" led the shipment substandard oil for Kazakh shippers to tankers in port Ust-Luga. As a result about 699,000 tons of oil of 38 Kazakh companies were contaminated.

KazTransOil and Transneft agreed on compensation of damage to Kazakh shippers regarding substandard oil shipment in port Ust-Luga, in June this year.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EDB allocates over $500M to fund projects in Kazakhstan in 2019
Business 18:13
Turkey exports clothes worth over $150M to Kazakhstan
Turkey 17:19
Uranium extraction forecast down in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 17:04
Turkey announces info on export of defense products to Kazakhstan
Turkey 16:58
Renewable energy capacities to exceed 2,000 MW in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 15:49
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy pumps via tender
Tenders 15:29
Latest
Ashgabat to host Davis Cup international tennis tournament qualification stage
Turkmenistan 19:42
Ashgabat hosts multilateral consultations on UN special program on Aral Sea
Turkmenistan 19:34
Azerbaijani parliament hosts meetings with OSCE/ODIHR Evaluation Mission
Politics 19:16
Southern Gas Corridor to help Europe to switch to cleaner energy
Oil&Gas 19:15
Analyst talks prospects of introducing compulsory medical insurance in Azerbaijan
Business 19:04
Two-thirds of MENA countries to have lower investments in upstream gas sectors
Oil&Gas 19:02
2019 to be record year for LNG Final Investment Decisions
Oil&Gas 18:53
Turkey exports clothes to Russia worth $260M
Turkey 18:52
TAP shareholder completes 500 million-euro capital increase
Oil&Gas 18:42