Georgia announces price of gas in country

28 December 2019 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Plant for processing inert materials opens in Georgia
Construction 18:23
Georgian Union of Petroleum Importers talks results of 2019
Oil&Gas 18:15
Georgian Telasi company sums up results of 2019
Oil&Gas 15:47
Over 200 Georgian trucks transported cargo to Turkey in November 2019
Turkey 15:18
Details of Georgia's Tbilisi budget for 2020 disclosed
Finance 15:07
Galt & Taggart: Electricity trade deficit widens in Georgia
Oil&Gas 14:05
Latest
Volume of crude oil transshipment through Turkish ports in November announced
Turkey 19:36
Jet fuel transshipment through Turkish ports in November 2019 revealed
World 19:27
Last platform of Iran-Qatar joint South Pars gas field to be sent to 14th phase
Oil&Gas 19:12
Gasoil transshipment volume through Turkish ports in November 2019 revealed
Turkey 19:05
Cargo transportation by Turkmen trucks to Turkey down
Turkey 19:05
Over 4M tons of fuel oil transshipped through Turkish ports in November 2019
Turkey 19:02
Over 1,000 Iranian trucks transported cargo to Turkey in November
Turkey 18:55
Iran's PMO: Oman looks to import Iranian goods instead of Lebanon, Syria
Business 18:49
Over 400 cargo transportation trips carried out by Kyrgyz trucks in Turkey
Turkey 18:41