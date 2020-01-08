Azerbaijani energy minister to attend opening ceremony of Turkish Stream

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has arrived in Turkey to attend the opening ceremony of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry.

The ceremony to be held in Istanbul Jan. 8, along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, will be attended by senior government representatives from several other countries.

Construction work on the Turkish Stream project began in 2017.

The Turkish Stream gas pipeline will pass along the bottom of the Black Sea to the European part of Turkey and further to the border with Greece.

The first branch is intended for supplying the Turkish market, the second - for deliveries to the countries of Southern and Southeast Europe. The throughput of each branch is 15.7 billion cubic meters.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news