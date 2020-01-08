Tensions in Middle East to give additional strength to oil prices

8 January 2020 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran uncertainty causes oil price hike with some negative consequences
Oil&Gas 16:49
Which factors cause oil price fall in 2019 compared to 2018?
Oil&Gas 16:42
Minister: Increase in oil prices in favor of Iran
Oil&Gas 15:14
Kazakh president instructs to ensure safety of country's foreign embassies in Middle East
Kazakhstan 13:26
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 7
Oil&Gas 10:54
Oil surges after Iran attacks U.S. forces in Iraq, WTI at around $65
Oil&Gas 05:56
Latest
Debt of Azerbaijani heating supply operator to Azerigaz Production Union fully repaid
Oil&Gas 18:39
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers: Subsidies to cover all spheres of agriculture
Finance 18:17
Uzbeks were not on board of plane crashed in Iran
Uzbekistan 18:00
Azerbaijani winery decides on timing of its products’ export
Business 17:55
Azerbaijan applies new method of producing fertilizers
Economy 17:54
Georgia increases export of berries
Tenders 17:46
UK PM Johnson condemns Iranian attack on military bases in Iraq
Europe 17:43
Spokesman: Iran may continue to implement nuclear deal without US
Nuclear Program 17:41
Chairman: CEC cannot control property issues of MP candidates in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:38