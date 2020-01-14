Albanian PM: TAP is one of most strategic projects in Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, is one of the most strategic projects in Europe, said Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

He pointed out that as for today, TAP project is more than 90 percent complete, Trend reports citing Albanian media.

“More than 90 percent of the work on one of the major projects for Europe itself, especially the Southeast where Albania is also benefiting has been completed, thanks to the fantastic work of the Albanian companies involved in this project,” said Rama.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news