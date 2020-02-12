Italy's Eni talks main 2019 achievements in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)

Oil&Gas 12 February 2020 19:04 (UTC+04:00)
Italy's Eni talks main 2019 achievements in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.12

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The year of 2019 has been an overall very successful year for Eni energy business in Kazakhstan, featured by a very good and consistent safety and environmental performance, a representative of Eni told Trend.

In Karachaganak, representative of Eni said, the company experienced a quite important move ahead on projects execution and engineering: the fifth trunk line was completed, forth injection compressor was approved and entered execution, and Karachaganak Processing Complex (KPC) Debottlenecking well progressed and expected ahead of schedule by 2020.

In Kashagan, the production has reached the plateau of 390,000-400,000 barrels a day of oil, above the expected target, recording a remarkable operational efficiency.

In both assets, production accounted for higher than planned figures, the official said.

Talking about key highlights of 2019, the company noted that ‘Expanding Eni footprint in Kazakhstan’ is the best and shortest way of representing 2019 activities.

"In fact, Eni, in partnership with KazMunayGas National Company (KMG), has been awarded a new exploration block, Abay, operations for which, as well as for Isatay block, are run through the Isatay Operating Company (IOC)," the official said.

As for the renewable business, Eni, through its fully controlled local company ArmWind, has been awarded two additional projects, on top of the existing Badamsha-1 (48 MW wind farm), the representative said.

"The projects are Badamsha-2, a 48 MW wind farm in Aktobe region, and Shaulder, a 50 MW Solar Plant in Turkestan region. Not only core business presence, but also a very comprehensive and multifaceted collaboration has been carried on with the major national universities in country, contributing to and targeting human capital development, in the spirit of bridging education and industry needs," the official said.

The official also reminded that both assets of Eni, Karachaganak and Kashagan, went through statutionary major turnarounds, each of them being individually the biggest one since ever, recording high safety and environment performances, and completed ahead of schedule, it has been a great success.

Talking about company plans for 2020, the official noted that progressing ahead, safely, timely and efficiently all the projects is the main target of 2020, both in oil and gas, and energy and renewable sector, continuing the creation of value and values for the community, stakeholders, including shareholders.

"People, safety and environment, will continue to be our goals in 2020. We target a greener and greener Eni presence in country, reducing net emissions, and contributing to the Eni decarbonization target and objectives. We expect completion of many projects by next year's end, and we will remain focused on the human capital development, an extreme important leverage characterized by an incredible power," the official concluded.

Eni has been present in Kazakhstan since 1992. The company is a joint operator of the Karachaganak field and an equity partner in various projects in the Northern Caspian Sea, including the giant Kashagan field.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Italy's Eni talks main 2019 achievements in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Italy's Eni talks main 2019 achievements in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Cable plant of Sumgayit Technologies Park reveals production volumes
Cable plant of Sumgayit Technologies Park reveals production volumes
Volume of retail products sold in Azerbaijan up
Volume of retail products sold in Azerbaijan up
Loading Bars
Latest
Italy's Eni talks main 2019 achievements in Kazakhstan (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 19:04
Cable plant of Sumgayit Technologies Park reveals production volumes Business 18:54
Volume of retail products sold in Azerbaijan up Business 18:48
Number of buyers at markets and fairs down in Azerbaijan Business 18:45
Demand for leasing services grows in Georgia Finance 18:33
German factory delivers unique railway equipment to Uzbekistan Construction 18:27
SME development remains priority for Georgia Business 18:09
More Kazakh cities to undergo EBRD Green Cities projects Kazakhstan 18:07
AzerGold discloses revenues from gold, silver sales Business 18:06
Value of all mines in Iran revealed Business 18:05
Iran's cigarettes export drops despite rise of production Business 17:58
Vodafone joins Mobile World Congress exodus Europe 17:57
Azercell meets with Olympiad winners (PHOTO) Society 17:56
Tehran-Shomal (North) highway commissioned in test mode in Iran Transport 17:55
Rosselkhoznadzor: Stable trade relations develop between Russia and Georgia Business 17:50
Industrial production increases in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:48
Azerbaijan’s Az-Granata company to greatly increase export volumes in 2020 Business 17:44
Steel exports by Iranian companies increase Business 17:35
Turkey increases export of cars to Azerbaijan Turkey 17:34
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of newly renovated Pirili-Muradkhan-Sor-Sor highway (PHOTO) Politics 17:33
President Ilham Aliyev attends presentation of agropark owned by Global Agro LLC in Kurdamir Politics 17:33
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates “ASAN xidmet” center in Kurdamir (PHOTO) Politics 17:33
Number of foreigners visiting Azerbaijan increased In January 2020 Tourism 17:29
Azerbaijani AzerGold's revenues up after slow year Business 17:16
Uzbekistan ready for next "nuclear step", IAEA offers assistance Oil&Gas 17:04
Pre-election campaign for parliamentary elections to start in Iran soon Iran 16:55
OPEC’s share in total global oil production down Oil&Gas 16:51
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for supply of valve parts Tenders 16:43
Turkish ministry opens tender to rent vehicles Tenders 16:40
Representative of Turkmenistan to EU appointed Turkmenistan 16:40
Private sector developing fishing industry in Turkmenistan Business 16:37
Kazakhstan's total oil output expected to go up in 2020 Oil&Gas 16:36
Foreign investments made in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province revealed Business 16:36
Uzbekistan's food sector to get strong boost from foreign investor Finance 16:36
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iranian ports increases Transport 16:35
Uzbek Andijan International Airport announces tender to buy steel pipes Tenders 16:21
OPEC expects Azerbaijan to raise oil output in 2020 Oil&Gas 16:19
Turkey increases export of chemical products Oil&Gas 16:16
Kazakhstan's NCOC company talks more oil fields dev't Oil&Gas 16:14
Such competitions as Formula 1 promote Baku – head of city executive power Society 16:01
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Kurdamir branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC (PHOTO) Politics 16:01
Data on exports of Turkey's car industry disclosed Turkey 15:59
Amount of indemnities paid in Azerbaijan’s insurance market sharply grows Economy 15:53
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) Politics 15:32
Georgia increases export of honey to Europe Business 15:31
TANAP to bring revenues to Azerbaijan starting from 2020 Oil&Gas 15:24
Chase Carey: Azerbaijan holds Formula 1 races at high level Society 15:24
Berlin to limit sensitive military tenders to German firms Europe 15:12
Uzbek government to create five new resident airlines Transport 15:10
Most tourists come to Azerbaijan namely for Formula 1 - minister Society 15:00
Japan's Atomix and Mitsui Bussan working on special project for Uzbekistan Construction 14:59
Azerbaijani drilling company opens of its modern field facility center in Turkey Oil&Gas 14:47
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kurdamir district Politics 14:40
Monthly trading volume at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange revealed Business 14:20
OPEC expected to further reduce oil output Oil&Gas 14:20
EIA talks Kazakhstan's oil output forecast for 2020 Oil&Gas 14:15
Oil demand forecasts lowered by EIA on coronavirus Oil&Gas 14:14
Kazakhstan’s Flyarystan expands its internal flights network Transport 13:59
Air France to resume Tbilisi-Paris direct flights Transport 13:56
EIA revises up forecasts for Turkmenistan’s oil production Oil&Gas 13:54
Small business share increases in Kazakhstan's retail trade Business 13:51
Hajiyev: Azerbaijan has transformed geopolitical realities into geopolitical opportunities Politics 13:45
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy spare parts via tender Tenders 13:38
EIA: Azerbaijan to lower oil output in 2020-2021 Oil&Gas 13:35
Public sector of Uzbekistan increases investment activity Finance 13:35
Azerbaijan may adopt new program for dev't of digital payments Finance 13:31
Erdogan: Turkish Armed Forces to strike at Syrian regime forces World 13:27
Number of cards, payments via POS terminals in Azerbaijan increases ICT 13:19
Launch time of phase 2 of new airport in Istanbul revealed World 13:15
Georgia adds new facility to privatization project Business 12:54
Azerbaijan to launch instant payment, QR code payment systems ICT 12:52
'Volume of non-cash payments in Azerbaijan should be increasing annually' Finance 12:51
Georgia announces tender for construction of international highway Tenders 12:47
Georgia to benefit from construction of gas collector Oil&Gas 12:45
Zenith Energy in final talks to get oil production license in West Africa Oil&Gas 12:41
Names of ambassadors of FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku revealed Society 12:29
Uzbekistan to provide humanitarian aid to China Transport 12:16
Turkish Zorlu Energy looks to invest in Kazakhstan's solar energy dev't Oil&Gas 12:08
Number of flights to and from Turkey increase Turkey 12:08
USAID supports agriculture exports by Turkmen businessmen Business 12:07
Azerbaijan's airports served 14% more passengers in January 2020 Transport 12:05
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company announces tender to buy spare parts Tenders 11:59
Turkey's steel exports down Turkey 11:58
Dynamics of insurance premiums in Azerbaijan for last year Economy 11:41
Deadline for submitting DEC protocols to CEC in Azerbaijan expires on Feb. 12 Politics 11:40
One person suspected to be infected with coronavirus, discharged from Baku hospital Society 11:32
General Electric service center to be built in Turkmenistan Construction 11:27
Hajiyev: Parliamentary elections - another milestone of development in Azerbaijan’s political system Politics 11:26
Number of trailers, containers transported via Turkish ports in January disclosed World 11:12
Turkey's exports to Turkic-speaking countries increases Turkey 11:11
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Feb. 12 Finance 11:11
Number of incoming Israeli tourists up in Turkey Turkey 11:09
Azerbaijani oil prices on Feb. 11 Oil&Gas 11:09
Uzbekistan plans to install gold-dispensing vending machines Business 11:04
Gucci owner Kering flags China virus uncertainties after strong fourth-quarter China 10:57
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 12 Business 10:35
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 12 Finance 10:35
Turkey increases export of wood, furniture Turkey 10:28
Azerbaijan's MFA responds to Armenian MFA regarding “Saribekyan and Balyan v. Azerbaijan” case Politics 10:17
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Feb. 11-12 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:58
All news