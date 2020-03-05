OPEC extends and deepens oil output cuts

Oil&Gas 5 March 2020 19:23 (UTC+04:00)
OPEC extends and deepens oil output cuts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

OPEC has agreed to extend the oil output cut deal until the end of 2020 and on further adjustment of 1.5 million barrels per day, Trend reports citing OPEC’s website.

The 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the Conference of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was held in Vienna, Austria, on 5 March 2020.

The Conference noted that the further impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on oil market fundamentals necessitates further continuous monitoring.

Accordingly, in view of the current fundamentals and the consensus on market perspectives, the Conference decided to recommend to the 8th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting to extend the adjustment levels agreed at the 177th Meeting of the Conference and the 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting for the remainder of the year. It also agreed to recommend to the 8th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting a further adjustment of 1.5 mb/d until 30 June 2020 to be applied pro-rata between OPEC (1.0 mb/d) and non-OPEC producing countries (0.5 mb/d) participating in the Declaration of Cooperation.

The Conference confirmed that its next Ordinary Meeting will convene in Vienna, Austria, on 9 June 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Exxonmobil working on technologies to reduce emissions
Exxonmobil working on technologies to reduce emissions
HP rejects Xerox's raised takeover offer
HP rejects Xerox's raised takeover offer
Microsoft asks staff in Seattle area, Silicon Valley to work from home
Microsoft asks staff in Seattle area, Silicon Valley to work from home
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Qala Insurance company enters into new corporate contract on comprehensive vehicle insurance Economy 20:24
Iran stresses significant role of national information network in defeat of coronavirus Iran 20:23
Azerbaijan and Georgian defense ministers meet in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 20:14
Iran's economy faces more challenges after coronavirus outbreak Business 19:54
Azerbaijan’s Xalq Bank greatly increases lending for key sectors of economy Finance 19:53
OPEC+ may need to revisit cuts, reassess them Oil&Gas 19:43
Azerbaijan creating information base in connection with coronavirus (PHOTO) Society 19:36
Iran launches National Campaign against coronavirus Iran 19:30
OPEC extends and deepens oil output cuts Oil&Gas 19:23
EU introduces eco-innovative business practices in Georgia Business 19:19
Life insurance market developing rapidly in Azerbaijan Economy 19:15
Most unprofitable type of insurance disclosed in Azerbaijan Economy 19:11
Azerbaijani president receives Georgian defense minister Politics 19:09
Minister: Georgia’s priority - to protect citizens from coronavirus Transport 19:04
ADY Container LLC talks cargo delivery to Central Asian ports Transport 18:59
Azerbaijani leading insurance company offers women new product Economy 18:55
Kazakhstan, Turkey to simplify customs procedures between countries Transport 18:47
Azerbaijani President approves funding for construction of road in Goranboy district Politics 18:47
Georgia considering suspension of air communication with Italy Transport 18:39
Loss on compulsory liability insurance of vehicle owners continues to grow in Azerbaijan Economy 18:37
EU-funded project in Azerbaijan shows significant progress Business 18:32
EBRD praises Georgia’s economic development progress Business 18:31
Turkmenistan to participate in CIS economic council meeting Turkmenistan 18:23
Exxonmobil working on technologies to reduce emissions Oil&Gas 18:15
Azerbaijani dairy producer talks production plans Business 18:07
Iran's Atomic Organization responds to IAEA reports Nuclear Program 18:04
South Africa confirms first case of coronavirus Other News 17:53
Community head says co-existence between Azerbaijanis, Armenians possible after occupation ends Politics 17:51
Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan opens tender for construction of buildings Tenders 17:50
Azerbaijani-Georgian business forum plays important role for economies of both countries Business 17:49
Dutch health authorities brace for return of 900 students from Italian alps Europe 17:41
Role of NBCOs in financial sector of Azerbaijan becomes more significant Finance 17:40
Kazakhstan bans arrival of transit passengers amid coronavirus spread Transport 17:32
Swedish EF Education First eyes to invest in English language dev't in Uzbekistan Finance 17:28
Turkmenistan taking measures to prevent dangerous infectious diseases Turkmenistan 17:20
French citizen flying from Istanbul to London diagnosed with coronavirus Turkey 17:08
Azerbaijani president receives two newly appointed executives (VIDEO) Politics 17:07
Uzbekistan presents project on construction of power plant at investor forum Oil&Gas 16:52
Eni working to increase ultimate recovery factor in Turkmenistan’s Burun field Oil&Gas 16:52
Azerbaijan to increase production of metal structures Business 16:51
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for procurement of safe box Tenders 16:48
Trade sector has highest share in total turnover in business sector of Georgia Business 16:42
HP rejects Xerox's raised takeover offer US 16:41
Period of full deposit insurance in Azerbaijan to be extended Finance 16:34
Coronavirus deprives nearly 300 million students of their schooling - UNESCO Europe 16:30
Hugo Boss sees coronavirus hit to sales spreading from Asia Europe 16:27
Turkey-Syria trade turnover down Turkey 16:20
Azerbaijan's Atena LLC to introduce new dairy products Business 16:13
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana cancels flights to France amid coronavirus spread Transport 16:10
OPEC backs extra 1.5 million bpd output cut if Russia joins in Oil&Gas 16:05
Eni ready to support renewable energy generation initiatives in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 16:02
Eni reveals expenditures on Turkmenistan’s Burun field Oil&Gas 15:57
Coronavirus death toll in Iran continues to rise Iran 15:47
Glencore can reduce production of any commodity in response to changing market conditions Oil&Gas 15:46
Turkmen president makes personnel changes in official structures Turkmenistan 15:45
Azerbaijan’s SOFAZ increases share of government bonds in investment portfolio Finance 15:39
Central Bank of Uzbekistan keeps interest rates unchanged Finance 15:26
Turnover volume in business sector increases in Georgia Tenders 15:18
Russia's Wildberries company prepares to enter Uzbek retail market Business 15:10
Iran comes up with new way to export its goods to Azerbaijan Business 15:09
Chief infectiologist of Azerbaijan: coronavirus not transmitted via money Society 15:05
China's Alibaba to offer $144 million in subsidies as shopping suffers Other News 15:05
Iran's unofficial trade soars amid US sanctions Business 14:56
Uzbek Cyber Security Center talks increasing cyber attacks ICT 14:52
Operational Headquarters: Three more people arriving from Iran tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan Society 14:47
Egyptian company Solyphar to invest in construction of pharmaceutical plant in Uzbekistan Finance 14:46
No new coronavirus infection cases registered in Russia in 24 hours Russia 14:39
Goldman expects 50 bps rate cut at next BoE meeting Europe 14:37
Georgian defense minister to visit Azerbaijan Society 14:36
State Migration Service discloses number of Chinese citizens in Azerbaijan Politics 14:30
Iran plans to start manufacturing anti-coronavirus diagnostic kits Iran 14:28
Georgia increases gas imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:26
Turkey-Iran trade turnover down Turkey 14:24
Coronavirus primarily affecting small businesses in Iran Iran 14:15
Operational Headquarters talks quarantine centers set up in Azerbaijani districts Society 14:14
Who to represent Azerbaijan at 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics? (VIDEO) Society 14:13
Azerbaijan discloses list of new MPs Politics 14:04
Turkmenistan increases export of agricultural products Business 14:01
Germany reports 109 new confirmed coronavirus cases Europe 13:56
Swiss report first coronavirus death Europe 13:55
Chief infectiologist: Specialized centers for coronavirus monitoring to be created in Azerbaijan Society 13:55
Twenty hurt after high-speed train derails in eastern France Europe 13:55
Azerbaijan reveals number of quarantined people due to coronavirus Society 13:37
No cases of coronavirus quarantine evasion recorded in Azerbaijan Society 13:33
Operational Headquarters: No fatal case as result of coronavirus observed in Azerbaijan Society 13:13
Iran launches National Campaign against coronavirus Iran 12:50
What Kazakhstan expects from digitalization of its economy? ICT 12:42
Operational Headquarters: Health condition of 3 people with confirmed coronavirus in Azerbaijan - stable Society 12:42
Georgia confirms 4th case of coronavirus Georgia 12:37
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on March 5 Finance 12:36
Kazakhstan looks to simplify procedures for digital projects approving ICT 12:32
Kazakhstan suspends fruits import from China Business 12:29
Iran barely coping with increasing demands for meds amid coronavirus spread Business 12:26
Number of companies with Iranian capital registered in Turkey disclosed Turkey 12:23
State Migration Service: Number of incoming foreigners in Azerbaijan up by 11% Society 12:20
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 5 Finance 12:17
Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court approves parliamentary election results (PHOTO) (UPDATED) Politics 12:16
Some countries ban imports of agricultural products from Iran Iran 12:06
Azerbaijani energy minister to take part in OPEC+ meeting Oil&Gas 12:06
Uzbekistan strengthens co-op with Swiss Gherzi consulting organization Business 12:04
All news