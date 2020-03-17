Belarus starts refining Azerbaijani oil bought from SOCAR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Mozyr Oil Refinery JSC in Belarus has started refining the first batch of Azerbaijani oil purchased from State Oil Company of Azerbaijan SOCAR, Spokesperson of the Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry (Belneftekhim Concern) Alexander Tishchenko told Trend.

“The first tanker with oil was delivered from Ukrainian Port of Odessa to the Mozyr Oil Refinery through the pipeline. The refinery begins processing,” Tishchenko noted.

On March 5-6, the first shipment of Azerbaijani oil from the Turkish port of Ceyhan to the Belneftekhim concern was sent to Belarus.

Two of the three tankers have already been delivered to the Ukrainian Port of Odessa. The second tanker arrived in the Port of Odessa on March 15.

SOCAR Trading will deliver another tanker with Azeri light oil with a volume of 80,000 tons from the Georgian Port of Supsa to the Port of Odessa during March 2020.

In total, SOCAR will ship about 250,000 tons of oil to Belarus in March 2020.