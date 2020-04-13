Brent crude oil price up 2.45% to $32.25 per barrel on London's ICE

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for June 2020 delivery climbed by 2.45% on London's ICE on Monday to $32.25 per barrel, according to the trading data as of 2:03 a.m., Trend reports citing TASS.

WTI futures are up by 0.22% to $22.81 per barrel.

A videoconference meeting of the OPEC+ nations on Sunday resulted in an agreement on oil production cuts. The new deal envisages an aggregate oil production cuts by 9.7 million barrels a day in May-June, by eight million barrels a day in July-December, and further reduction by six million barrels a day in January 2021-April 2022.

Russia and Saudi Arabia will cut their daily oil output by 2.5 million barrels each from the level of 11 million barrels. Other nations will decrease production by 23% on the October 2018 level.

Mexico, which refused to accept a quota of 400,000 barrels a day, will cut production by 100,000 barrels. The remaining 300,000 barrels will be compensated by the United States, which has committed to cut daily production by 250,000 barrels a day.

The deal may be revised in December 2021.