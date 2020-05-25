Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Nuclear and Energy Supervision Committee appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Abay Shangitbaev was appointed Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Committee for Nuclear and Energy Supervision and Control, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy.

Prior to the appointment, Shangitbaev was Deputy Chairman of the same committee.

The Committee for Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control is the department of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, which manages the use of nuclear energy and electric power.

Kazakhstan has 12 percent of the world's uranium resources. In 2009 it became the world's leading uranium producer, with almost 28 percent of world production.

Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom is the world's largest producer of uranium, with the company’s attributable production representing approximately 23 percent of global primary uranium production in 2018.

The company benefits from the largest reserve base in the industry and operates, through its subsidiaries, JVs and Associates, 26 deposits grouped into 13 mining assets. All of the company’s mining operations are located in Kazakhstan.

