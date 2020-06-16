TAP to launch tender for purchase of gas for operations phase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG consortium is to launch invitation to tender for the purchase of gas to be used during the operations phase, Trend reports with reference to the consortium.

“By 22 June 2020, Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG (TAP) intends to publish on its corporate website an Invitation to Tender (ITT) outline for the purchase of gas required for operational activities, including the fuelling of the compressor stations,” reads the message.

This tender is carried out in preparation for the start of the commercial operations phase, scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The ITT outline will set out the terms of the tender process to which each bidder shall be deemed to have agreed to by their participation. A pro-forma Expression of Interest (EoI) will also be available on TAP’s website so that qualifying parties can register their interest in receiving the full ITT package.

A high-level overview of the tender process is set out below:

Supply period: from the start of TAP commercial operations until 30th September 2021

Delivery points:

The Interconnection Point of Melendugno (through virtual flow)

TAP Virtual Trading Point (VTP), accessible for TAP shippers owning forward firm transportation capacity for the relevant period.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

