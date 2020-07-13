Azerbaijani oil prices (July 6-10)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13
By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:
The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $44.15 per barrel last week (from July 6 through July 10), which is 90 cents or 2 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $44.46 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.62.
The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $43.19 per barrel last week, which is 78 cents or 1.8 percent more compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $43.55 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.63.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $43.05 per barrel, which is 6 cents or 0.2 percent more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $43.53 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.5.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.59 per barrel, which is 65 cents or 1.5 percent more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.83 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.06.
|
Oil grade/date
|
July 6, 2020
|
July 7, 2020
|
July 8, 2020
|
July 9, 2020
|
July 10, 2020
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
44.36
|
44.46
|
44.15
|
43.62
|
44.17
|
44.152
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
43.83
|
43.92
|
43.61
|
43.06
|
43.57
|
43.598
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
43.36
|
43.42
|
43.05
|
42.50
|
42.96
|
43.058
|
Brent Dated
|
43.43
|
43.55
|
43.23
|
42.63
|
43.12
|
43.192
