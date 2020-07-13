Azerbaijani oil prices (July 6-10)

13 July 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $44.15 per barrel last week (from July 6 through July 10), which is 90 cents or 2 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $44.46 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.62.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $43.19 per barrel last week, which is 78 cents or 1.8 percent more compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $43.55 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.63.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $43.05 per barrel, which is 6 cents or 0.2 percent more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $43.53 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.5.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.59 per barrel, which is 65 cents or 1.5 percent more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.83 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.06.

Oil grade/date

July 6, 2020

July 7, 2020

July 8, 2020

July 9, 2020

July 10, 2020

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

44.36

44.46

44.15

43.62

44.17

44.152

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

43.83

43.92

43.61

43.06

43.57

43.598

Urals (EX NOVO)

43.36

43.42

43.05

42.50

42.96

43.058

Brent Dated

43.43

43.55

43.23

42.63

43.12

43.192

---

